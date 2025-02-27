Assam Rifles Ramps Up Anti-Narcotics Operations in Tripura and Mizoram

In a decisive move against drug trafficking, Assam Rifles, in collaboration with Customs and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), conducted successful operations in Tripura and Mizoram. Over two days, they seized a substantial haul of 2,40,000 Yaba tablets, valued at Rs 24 crore, in separate actions across the region, marking significant progress in their anti-narcotics campaign.

On February 26, strategic intelligence led a joint team to intercept unattended luggage on the Shatabdi Express in Ambassa, Tripura. The search yielded 1,50,000 Yaba tablets valued at Rs 15 crore. The contraband was subsequently handed over to Customs for further processing.

A day later, acting on informed intel, officers intercepted a cement-laden truck in Teliamura, recovering 90,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 9 crore and apprehending a suspect from Belonia, Tripura. Both the drugs and the suspect were surrendered to the DRI for continuing investigations. These operations underscore Assam Rifles' dedication to disrupting drug routes and augmenting the government's Nasha Mukt Tripura initiative.

Earlier, in February, Assam Rifles seized 57.69 grams of heroin worth Rs 40.38 lakh in Lunglei, Mizoram, in an operation with local authorities. This ongoing campaign, which has notched 21 successful operations since January, targets reducing cross-border drug trafficking to ensure regional security and safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)