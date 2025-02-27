Left Menu

Assam Rifles Ramps Up Anti-Narcotics Operations in Tripura and Mizoram

Assam Rifles, alongside Customs and DRI, seized 2.4 lakh Yaba tablets worth Rs 24 crore in Tripura. In adjacent operations, heroin was confiscated in Mizoram. These efforts highlight the commitment to combat drug trafficking and boost Tripura's Nasha Mukt mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 18:04 IST
Assam Rifles Ramps Up Anti-Narcotics Operations in Tripura and Mizoram
Assam Rifles seize 2,40,000 Yaba tablets in Tripura (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move against drug trafficking, Assam Rifles, in collaboration with Customs and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), conducted successful operations in Tripura and Mizoram. Over two days, they seized a substantial haul of 2,40,000 Yaba tablets, valued at Rs 24 crore, in separate actions across the region, marking significant progress in their anti-narcotics campaign.

On February 26, strategic intelligence led a joint team to intercept unattended luggage on the Shatabdi Express in Ambassa, Tripura. The search yielded 1,50,000 Yaba tablets valued at Rs 15 crore. The contraband was subsequently handed over to Customs for further processing.

A day later, acting on informed intel, officers intercepted a cement-laden truck in Teliamura, recovering 90,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 9 crore and apprehending a suspect from Belonia, Tripura. Both the drugs and the suspect were surrendered to the DRI for continuing investigations. These operations underscore Assam Rifles' dedication to disrupting drug routes and augmenting the government's Nasha Mukt Tripura initiative.

Earlier, in February, Assam Rifles seized 57.69 grams of heroin worth Rs 40.38 lakh in Lunglei, Mizoram, in an operation with local authorities. This ongoing campaign, which has notched 21 successful operations since January, targets reducing cross-border drug trafficking to ensure regional security and safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025