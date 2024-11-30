Left Menu

BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra': A Strategic Move for 2025 Delhi Elections

The BJP prepares for the 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections with a strategic initiative called 'Parivartan Yatra,' starting on December 8. This campaign aims to gain public support, showcasing the party's agenda and criticizing the Aam Aadmi Party's governance, amid allegations of corruption against AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is intensifying its efforts ahead of the 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections, with plans underway to launch the 'Parivartan Yatra.' Sources reveal the Delhi BJP is poised to hold a press conference to officially detail the campaign, which is set to kick off across all seven Lok Sabha seats starting December 8.

The third meeting of the Parivartan Yatra Committee, directed by convener Satish Upadhyay, convened at the Delhi BJP office over the weekend. Multiple ongoing meetings are highlighted, focusing on the manifesto, chargesheet, and Parivartan Yatra. This initiative aims to rally public backing for the once-dominant political force.

The Yatra is projected to traverse Delhi for 10 to 12 days, with significant participation from senior BJP leaders and a large contingent of supporters. The movement seeks to capitalize on public discontent with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over alleged governmental misconduct and emerge victorious in the upcoming assembly elections.

