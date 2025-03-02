Left Menu

Crisis Alert: IRC Urges Public Support Amid 90% Aid Cut

The International Rescue Committee (IRC) has highlighted the severe consequences of drastic U.S. foreign aid cuts through a New York Times ad. With a 90% reduction in aid and the termination of vital grants, the IRC appeals for public donations to aid millions in crisis zones globally.

Updated: 02-03-2025 16:33 IST
The International Rescue Committee (IRC) has launched an urgent appeal in response to severe cuts in U.S. foreign aid, placing a significant advertisement in the New York Times. The organization is seeking donations to counteract the effects of a 90% reduction in U.S. humanitarian aid, which has triggered the termination of 46 government grants impacting critical services for over 2 million people in crisis zones like Sudan, Nigeria, and Afghanistan.

Following the drastic aid cuts, U.S.-funded health projects across the globe have been receiving termination notices. President Trump's administration is nearing the completion of a review to align grants with its 'America First' policy. The announcement has led to the elimination of nearly 5,800 multi-year awards worth $54 billion, equating to a 92% reduction. In addition, foreign aid-related grants from the State Department have suffered a near 30% cut, totaling $4.4 billion.

The ad warns of tragic consequences, including food wastage and preventable deaths, underscoring the humanitarian catastrophe at hand. Despite reassurances from U.S. officials about waivers for life-saving aid, the IRC stresses the urgent need for public contributions through various donation channels to support those in critical need worldwide.

