Indian Army Executes Heroic Rescues Amid Cyclone Fengal's Wrath
Amidst the destructive Cyclone Fengal, the Indian Army undertook rescue operations in flood-ravaged areas of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Hundreds were evacuated, saving over 200 lives in affected localities. The region faced unprecedented rainfall levels, with Puducherry experiencing its worst downpour in 30 years, prompting urgent humanitarian efforts.
In the wake of Cyclone Fengal, torrential rains submerged several districts in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, prompting a series of rescue missions by the Indian Army on Sunday. Troops were dispatched to the hardest-hit areas, including Krishna Nagar, Kuber Nagar, and Jiva Nagar, successfully evacuating residents from the floodwaters. Over 200 lives were saved in Krishna Nagar and Kuber Nagar alone.
Operations intensified in Jiva Nagar, with 30 soldiers deployed to aid the stranded populace. Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy reported 50 centimeters of rainfall overnight, leading to extensive flooding. He reassured that rescue teams remain vigilant, working to liberate those trapped by the deluge.
The Indian Army, responding to an early morning requisition from the Puducherry District Collector, swiftly mobilized a Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief column. From Chennai, the team journeyed 160 kilometers overnight to reach Puducherry. Their efforts commenced at dawn, led by Major Ajay Sangwan, who received immediate briefings on the severe conditions in the area.
In the Tamil Nadu capital, Chief Minister MK Stalin conducted inspections at the state's emergency operations center. He urged the central government to assess the situation and its impact, notably the agricultural damage inflicted by Cyclone Fengal. Alongside government officials, Stalin visited various affected locations to oversee ongoing relief efforts.
The India Meteorological Department confirmed that Cyclone Fengal remains stationary for six hours, positioned south-southwest of Chennai. Near Cuddalore and Villupuram, the storm's effects persist, as Tamil Nadu continues its recovery efforts and distribution of relief through Amma canteens to displaced residents.
