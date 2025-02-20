Left Menu

Transnational Crackdown: The Evacuation of Scam Center Workers in Southeast Asia

Over 1,000 Chinese nationals, previously employed at online scam centers in Myanmar, are returning to China amidst a coordinated international crackdown. Efforts involving Thailand, Myanmar, and China aim to dismantle these scam networks, with thousands more workers expected to be repatriated. The operations have highlighted regional trafficking and protection issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 20-02-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 15:54 IST
  • Thailand

An international operation saw over 1,000 Chinese nationals return home from Myanmar, where they were unwittingly recruited into online scam centers. This large-scale repatriation marks a significant effort by Thailand, Myanmar, and China to dismantle scam networks exploiting thousands in Southeast Asia.

The scam centers, notorious for bilking unsuspecting victims globally through fraudulent schemes, have operated openly with many workers trapped under false pretenses. This coordinated evacuation aims to address the estimated tens of thousands still trapped in these conditions. Thailand's proactive stance includes cutting utilities to affected areas to curb these illegal operations.

The efforts come amid diplomatic engagements, as Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra assured Chinese President Xi Jinping of Thailand's commitment to tackling the networks. Authorities are keen to preserve China-Thailand tourism ties, threatened by unrest. The larger regional implications include fears of local militia involvement and previous logistical challenges in tackling scam hubs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

