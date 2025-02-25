Left Menu

Evacuation Echoes: Israeli Operations Transforming Jenin Refugee Camp

Israeli bulldozers have reduced the once-crowded Jenin refugee camp to ruins, paving wide roads for troops amid concerns of long-term occupation. Over 40,000 Palestinians have left Jenin and Tulkarm since the operation began. Critics say Israel aims to erase refugee history rather than combat militants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2025 00:10 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 00:10 IST
In a stark transformation, Israeli bulldozers have methodically dismantled the Jenin refugee camp, once teeming with residents, to create wide thoroughfares as part of a military strategy reminiscent of tactics used in Gaza. The operation signals preparations for a potentially prolonged Israeli presence.

Since the sweeping Israeli operation commenced, over 40,000 Palestinians have fled their homes in Jenin and Tulkarm, intensifying criticisms. Observers claim the real motive extends beyond targeting Iranian-backed groups to a potential strategic relocation, as inhabitants face uncertain futures amid comprehensive demolition.

Skepticism grows as Israel asserts the operation focuses solely on combating entrenched militant groups within the camps. Nonetheless, the actions draw parallels to previous efforts aimed at displacing Palestinian communities, raising fears of an erasure of the long-standing refugee crisis narrative.

