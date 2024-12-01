Himachal Pradesh Unveils Bold Development Projects in Kangra

In a concerted effort to bolster the development of Kangra district, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu engaged in comprehensive discussions with senior Congress leaders on Sunday. The state government has made Kangra's progression a top priority, unveiling several initiatives in the last two years to foster its holistic development.

Recognized as the 'Tourism Capital' of Himachal Pradesh, Kangra is witnessing a slew of projects aimed at enhancing adventure and religious tourism. Among these efforts is the expansion of Kangra airport to accommodate larger aircraft, a move expected to act as a catalyst for the district's growth. The government has pledged adequate compensation for families affected by the expansion.

Furthermore, an international-level zoo at Dehra, costing Rs 650 crore, is underway, alongside plans to initiate water sports at Pong Dam. These ventures are designed to generate employment and elevate the economic status of local communities. Additional tourism potential is being explored in areas like Palampur and Dharamshala. Moreover, efforts are on the fast track for upgrading the Matour-Shimla National Highway and launching a 1.5 lakh litre capacity milk processing plant in Dhagwar. These initiatives underscore the government's commitment to improving health, education, and the agriculture-based economy in Kangra.

