Compensation Boost for Bilaspur Farmers: A New Dawn in Agricultural Support

Over 1,000 farmers in Bilaspur have received Rs 57 lakh in compensation due to last year's natural calamities. The government increased compensation rates for affected lands and crop losses. Additionally, irrigation and productivity are being boosted through the Him Unnati Yojana, aimed at advancing agricultural practices and infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 02-12-2024 15:10 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 14:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for the agricultural community in Bilaspur, more than 1,000 farmers have received compensation totaling Rs 57 lakh. This follows the adverse impacts of last year's natural calamities, as announced by Technical Education, Vocational and Industrial Training Minister Rajesh Dharmani.

The minister highlighted that the current Congress government significantly increased the compensation rates, elevating them from the previous Rs 1,400 per bigha for flood-affected lands to Rs 5,000 per bigha. Similarly, compensations for cultivable and horticultural land damages have been escalated from Rs 3,600 to Rs 10,000 per bigha, and crop loss compensations now stand at Rs 2,000 per bigha, up from the previous Rs 300-500.

Moreover, the state government is making strides in expanding irrigation facilities, having brought 230.63 hectares under irrigation. The Him Unnati Yojana, an initiative to enhance productivity and crop diversification, has established 72 clusters in the district, each allocated Rs 10 lakh to improve agricultural infrastructure and technology adoption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

