Euro Drops as French Political Turmoil Looms, Dollar Gains

The euro fell due to potential political upheaval in France, with far-right threats of government collapse. Meanwhile, U.S. tech stocks boosted global markets, and the dollar strengthened in anticipation of U.S. interest rate decisions. Asian markets saw gains, while oil and gold prices fluctuated amidst geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 15:21 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 15:16 IST
The euro suffered losses on Monday as political strife in France threatened market stability. Far-right pressures from the National Rally party on Prime Minister Michel Barnier's government risk triggering a no-confidence vote, impacting Europe's financial landscape.

The euro faced its steepest decline in a month, with French equities following suit. Meanwhile, on the global stage, tech stocks helped buoy markets, while the U.S. dollar saw firming amidst a crucial week for American interest rates.

Aside from European concerns, Asian stocks climbed on positive manufacturing data from China. Additionally, geopolitical tensions impacted oil and gold markets, with the latter experiencing pressure from a stronger dollar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

