Vanuatu Presses ICJ for Global Action on Climate Accountability
The International Court of Justice began hearings on climate change, urged by Vanuatu to issue a strong advisory opinion on countries' legal obligations to combat global warming. The hearings follow the COP29 summit's criticized outcomes and involve over 100 states and organizations, including major emitters like the US and China.
The International Court of Justice has initiated a significant set of hearings regarding climate change, urged on by the small island nation of Vanuatu. These proceedings aim to solicit a robust advisory opinion on the legal responsibilities of countries to tackle environmental issues and the aftermath of their greenhouse gas emissions.
This development occurs just one week after the conclusion of the COP29 summit, where developing countries expressed dissatisfaction with agreements established by wealthier nations to allocate $300 billion annually by 2035 for climate aid. Vanuatu's representative, Ralph Regenvanu, emphasized the immediate necessity for global legal solutions.
The hearings, spanning until December 13, will feature opinions from over 100 states and organizations, including leading greenhouse gas emitters such as the United States and China. The International Court of Justice's opinion, anticipated in 2025, could influence future climate litigation globally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
