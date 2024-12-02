Left Menu

Norwegian Green Mineral Ventures Stall Amid Political Pushback

Shares of Green Minerals, a Norwegian deep-sea mining start-up, plummeted by 40% after Norway halted its first licensing round for seabed mining. The decision follows political negotiations linked to the national budget. The government plans to continue preparatory work including environmental mapping.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 16:05 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 16:05 IST
Norwegian Green Mineral Ventures Stall Amid Political Pushback

In a recent financial upheaval, Green Minerals, a budding Norwegian start-up focused on deep-sea mining, witnessed a significant 40% drop in its market shares. This downturn comes after the Norwegian government abandoned its first licensing round for Arctic seabed mining, a decision tied to political budget negotiations.

Although Green Minerals has projected this halt as temporary, trading prices fell to 3.88 crowns ($0.3501) at 1030 GMT. The company maintains optimism, forecasting an accelerated timeline post a 12-month delay, with intentions to hold the first ore extraction by the late 2020s.

The Norwegian government intends to carry on with the groundwork, such as formulating regulatory frameworks and assessing environmental impacts. These developments surface amidst heated electoral climates, with upcoming polls potentially influencing future deep-sea mining projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024