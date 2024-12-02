Left Menu

Indian Navy Nears Crucial Deal for Rafale Marines and Submarines

The Indian Navy is set to finalize significant deals for 26 Rafale Marine aircraft and three Scorpene submarines. Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi affirmed the negotiations with France are nearing completion and emphasized the Navy's vigilance in the Indian Ocean amidst growing Chinese influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 18:40 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 18:40 IST
Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Indian Navy is on the brink of concluding a momentous Rs 90,000 crore agreement involving 26 Rafale Marine combat aircraft and three additional Scorpene-class submarines, as revealed by Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi during the annual Navy Day press conference on Monday.

Admiral Tripathi confirmed ongoing discussions with France for the procurement of Rafale-Marine fighter jets and the construction of three more Scorpene-class submarines in partnership with the French Naval Group and Mazagon Dockyards Limited. These new submarines aim to bolster India's indigenous submarine efforts under the Project 75 India program, complementing six already-constructed submarines.

In addition to financial and infrastructure negotiations, Admiral Tripathi underlined the Indian Navy's vigilance in monitoring Chinese naval activity in the Indian Ocean. Tripathi commented on China's aspirations to expand its naval influence, emphasizing India's commitment to securing its maritime interests in the region.

