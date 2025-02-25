Indian Armed Forces Conduct Seminar on Air-Naval Synergy in Indian Ocean Region

Headquarters Southern Air Command, in collaboration with the Centre for Air Power Studies (CAPS), organized a high-level seminar titled “Synergising Air and Naval Forces: Enhancing Combat Power in the Indian Ocean Region” on 25 February 2025. The seminar aimed to bolster joint operational capabilities between the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy, reinforcing India's strategic posture in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Anil Chauhan, was the Chief Guest at the event, accompanied by Air Marshal SP Dharkar, Vice Chief of the Air Staff, and senior officials from the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Integrated Defence Staff. The seminar gathered distinguished military leaders and strategic experts to deliberate on enhancing interoperability, force projection, and real-time intelligence sharing to counter emerging security challenges in the region.

Key Takeaways from the Seminar

In his keynote address, General Anil Chauhan underscored the evolving security landscape and the necessity for a robust, integrated approach to maritime and aerial operations. He highlighted India's geostrategic advantage in the Indian Ocean Region, emphasizing that a synchronized air-naval strategy is crucial for national security, regional stability, and effective deterrence. He also spoke on the role of emerging technologies, strategic alliances, and joint training initiatives in strengthening India’s maritime dominance.

Air Marshal SP Dharkar, in his address, stressed the importance of real-time intelligence-sharing and seamless inter-service coordination to combat growing asymmetric threats, piracy, and territorial incursions in the IOR. He emphasized that enhanced situational awareness and rapid response mechanisms would be pivotal in ensuring India’s maritime superiority.

Discussions and Key Focus Areas

The seminar featured two interactive sessions, bringing together senior officers—both serving and retired—from the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff, Headquarters Southern Air Command, Indian Army, Indian Navy, and CAPS. Participants engaged in detailed discussions on:

Modern Air-Sea Battle Strategies: Enhancing joint force projection and operational planning.

Unmanned Systems in Maritime Security: Leveraging UAVs and AI-driven technologies for surveillance and combat support.

Impact of Evolving Geopolitical Dynamics: Addressing the strategic shifts in the Indo-Pacific and countering external influences in the region.

Optimizing Force Readiness and Resource Allocation: Strengthening logistics, operational sustainability, and capability development.

Experts shared valuable insights on integrated maritime domain awareness, coordinated air-sea defense operations, and best practices in maritime security. The seminar also provided policy recommendations for further enhancing India's combat readiness in the region.

Conclusion and Way Forward

The seminar reaffirmed the Indian Armed Forces' commitment to fostering inter-service cooperation and advancing India's strategic posture in the Indian Ocean Region. The discussions reinforced the need for continued collaboration, sustained modernization, and technological integration to maintain a decisive advantage in maritime security.

As the seminar concluded, there was a strong consensus on strengthening joint operational capabilities, enhancing defense partnerships, and adopting future-ready strategies to effectively address security challenges in the IOR. The event served as a crucial platform for defense professionals to exchange ideas, formulate strategies, and contribute to India’s long-term maritime security framework.