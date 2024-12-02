Sikh Clergy Imposes Religious Penalties on Sukhbir Singh Badal

Former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal has been met with religious penalties following a declaration as 'tankhaiya' by the Akal Takht for misconduct during his tenure from 2007 to 2017. The Sikh clergy has directed him to perform tasks such as cleaning bathrooms and washing utensils at the Sri Darbar Sahib as part of his religious punishment.

The decision was pronounced by the Five High Priests led by Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh, who have asked the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) to accept Badal's resignation as party chief. Additionally, the prestigious 'Fakhar-e-Quam' title bestowed on former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal has been withdrawn. Badal has accepted the charges against him and appeared at the Golden Temple in a wheelchair to undertake the first part of his penance.

Further, the Sikh clergy has called for the election of a new Akali leadership within six months, emphasizing the need for strengthening the party. The actions come as a blow to the Akali Dal, indicating a significant shift within Sikh political and religious circles as they attempt to restore their moral foundation.

(With inputs from agencies.)