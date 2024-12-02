Tripura Shines at International Agarwood Conclave as Global Hub

In a significant move for Tripura's burgeoning agarwood industry, Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated the 4th International Agarwood Conclave and Buyer & Seller Meet 2024. He hailed agarwood as a precious asset for the state, emphasizing its value in producing perfumes and other items. The event, marking Tripura's prominence in the global agarwood arena, drew attendees from around the world.

The agarwood sector in Tripura benefits from both state and central government support, including efforts towards gaining a Geographic Indication (GI) tag. As India's leading agarwood producer, Tripura has significantly boosted its exports in recent years, capturing the attention of buyers worldwide.

Renowned for its extensive production, the Kadamtala block in Tripura's North District leads as the top agarwood producer in the region. With increasing international demand, Tripura's agarwood exports reach both India and the Middle East. Government investments exceeding Rs 400 crore underscore the growth potential, with over 5 million agarwood trees thriving across 2,000 hectares in non-forest areas of the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)