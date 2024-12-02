Left Menu

Tripura Shines at International Agarwood Conclave as Global Hub

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated the 4th International Agarwood Conclave, spotlighting the state's status as India's top agarwood producer. With support from state and central governments, Tripura aims to achieve GI tagging for economic growth. Global demand for its agarwood continues to rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 23:56 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 23:56 IST
Tripura Shines at International Agarwood Conclave as Global Hub
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move for Tripura's burgeoning agarwood industry, Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated the 4th International Agarwood Conclave and Buyer & Seller Meet 2024. He hailed agarwood as a precious asset for the state, emphasizing its value in producing perfumes and other items. The event, marking Tripura's prominence in the global agarwood arena, drew attendees from around the world.

The agarwood sector in Tripura benefits from both state and central government support, including efforts towards gaining a Geographic Indication (GI) tag. As India's leading agarwood producer, Tripura has significantly boosted its exports in recent years, capturing the attention of buyers worldwide.

Renowned for its extensive production, the Kadamtala block in Tripura's North District leads as the top agarwood producer in the region. With increasing international demand, Tripura's agarwood exports reach both India and the Middle East. Government investments exceeding Rs 400 crore underscore the growth potential, with over 5 million agarwood trees thriving across 2,000 hectares in non-forest areas of the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024