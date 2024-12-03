China Lifts Ban: Australian Meat Exports Set to Thrive

China has lifted trade restrictions on two Australian meat processing facilities, clearing the path for the full resumption of red meat exports, the Australian government announced this Tuesday.

The move indicates a complete removal of restrictions on all ten Australian abattoirs that had been banned between 2020 and 2022, amid tensions linked to Australia's call for an independent COVID-19 origin investigation. The last of the bans on imports of commodities such as coal, barley, and wine from Australia have been gradually lifted since the new government assumed power in Canberra in 2022.

Around 200,000 metric tons of Australian beef, worth approximately $1.5 billion annually, find their way to China, which ranks as the second-largest market for Australian beef and veal after the United States. Despite previous bans, Australian beef exports have surged this year, largely due to reduced U.S. production, with significant shipments directed toward the United States and Japan.

(With inputs from agencies.)