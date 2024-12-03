Left Menu

China Lifts Ban: Australian Meat Exports Set to Thrive

China has lifted trade restrictions on Australian meat processing facilities, enhancing red meat exports. All bans imposed between 2020 and 2022 due to COVID-19 tensions are now lifted. This development benefits Australian exporters, producers, and farmers, boosting jobs and trade relations with China, a major beef market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 11:22 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 11:22 IST
China has lifted trade restrictions on two Australian meat processing facilities, clearing the path for the full resumption of red meat exports, the Australian government announced this Tuesday.

The move indicates a complete removal of restrictions on all ten Australian abattoirs that had been banned between 2020 and 2022, amid tensions linked to Australia's call for an independent COVID-19 origin investigation. The last of the bans on imports of commodities such as coal, barley, and wine from Australia have been gradually lifted since the new government assumed power in Canberra in 2022.

Around 200,000 metric tons of Australian beef, worth approximately $1.5 billion annually, find their way to China, which ranks as the second-largest market for Australian beef and veal after the United States. Despite previous bans, Australian beef exports have surged this year, largely due to reduced U.S. production, with significant shipments directed toward the United States and Japan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4's Role in Assessing Young Students' Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia's Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

