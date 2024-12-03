Surge in Indian Electricity Trade: A Bright November

The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) reported a 15.7% increase in electricity trade volume for November, reaching 9,689 million units. Despite this boost, the trade of renewable energy certificates (RECs) saw a decline of 27.7%, with only 5.46 lakh RECs traded.

Significantly, the Day-Ahead Market (DAM) posted a 9.8% rise to 5,651 million units, while the Real-Time Electricity Market (RTM) demonstrated a sharp 28% increase, achieving 3,019 million units compared to the previous year's 2,359 million units.

The IEX Green Market celebrated exceptional growth: the Green Day-Ahead Market reported a striking rise to 793 million units, while the Green Term-Ahead Market escalated to 25 million units, revealing a burgeoning interest in green energy solutions.

