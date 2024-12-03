Left Menu

Surge in Indian Electricity Trade: A Bright November

The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) saw a 15.7% rise in electricity trade volume in November. However, renewable energy certificates trade fell by 27.7%. The Day-Ahead Market and Real-Time Electricity Market both experienced significant growth. IEX Green Market also saw notable activity in its Green Day-Ahead and Green Term-Ahead segments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 17:41 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 17:41 IST
Surge in Indian Electricity Trade: A Bright November
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) reported a 15.7% increase in electricity trade volume for November, reaching 9,689 million units. Despite this boost, the trade of renewable energy certificates (RECs) saw a decline of 27.7%, with only 5.46 lakh RECs traded.

Significantly, the Day-Ahead Market (DAM) posted a 9.8% rise to 5,651 million units, while the Real-Time Electricity Market (RTM) demonstrated a sharp 28% increase, achieving 3,019 million units compared to the previous year's 2,359 million units.

The IEX Green Market celebrated exceptional growth: the Green Day-Ahead Market reported a striking rise to 793 million units, while the Green Term-Ahead Market escalated to 25 million units, revealing a burgeoning interest in green energy solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024