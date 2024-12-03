Cyclone Fengal Unleashes Havoc in Southern India

Severe weather conditions persist across Southern India as the remnants of Cyclonic Storm Fengal unleash torrential rains, particularly affecting Coastal Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu. The low-pressure system, now moving northwest, continues to batter the region with relentless downpours.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in isolated areas, particularly over Coastal Karnataka and northern Kerala. In north interior Tamil Nadu and southern interior Karnataka, the rains have been significant, extending to Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. Meteorologists expect the weather system to maintain its intensity over the central Arabian Sea before weakening.

Given the conditions, the IMD has advised fishermen to avoid venturing into the seas, particularly near Lakshadweep and the Arabian Sea. An orange alert remains in place across several districts in Karnataka, highlighting the potential for further disruption.

Local government response includes the closure of educational institutions in severely affected areas, such as Dakshina Kannada. Meanwhile, Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, UT Khader, has conducted site visits and assessments in the worst-hit districts to coordinate relief efforts.

The aftermath of Fengal's landfall in Puducherry and North Tamil Nadu has been severe, with the Sankaraparani River flooding over 200 homes in Puducherry's NR Nagar. Rescue efforts are underway with the support of the Indian Army and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to aid those stranded.

Cyclone Fengal initially made landfall on November 30, delivering winds of up to 90 km/h. Its impact was felt across a broad area, causing widespread damage as it lingered near Puducherry before moving inland.

