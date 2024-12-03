Left Menu

China Escalates Trade Tensions by Halting Key Mineral Exports to U.S.

China has banned exports of gallium, germanium, and antimony to the U.S., citing national security. This move follows Washington's recent actions against China's chip sector. The ban affects minerals with military applications, intensifying trade tensions between the two largest global economies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 18:08 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 18:08 IST
China has enacted a ban on exporting minerals like gallium, germanium, and antimony to the United States. According to a statement released on Tuesday, these minerals have potential military applications, stirring trade tensions just a day after Washington's latest measures against China's chip industry.

The Chinese commerce ministry stated its decision stemmed from national security concerns, stipulating that exports of these minerals to the U.S. are not permitted. This restriction reinforces existing rules China has implemented over the last year, significantly impacting trade dynamics as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office.

Trade analysts report that China produced the vast majority of the world's supply of gallium and germanium this year, presenting a considerable impact on global supply chains. The move marks a critical juncture in trade relations, with experts forecasting a challenging path ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

