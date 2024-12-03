Left Menu

Assam Rifles Crack Down on Cross-Border Drug Trafficking in Mizoram

Assam Rifles, with local authorities, seized heroin and methamphetamine worth crores in coordinated operations in Mizoram. A woman suspect was caught with heroin, while methamphetamine was recovered after an ambush on a fleeing suspect. Efforts continue to combat drug cartels along the border.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 22:53 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 22:53 IST
Assam Rifles Crack Down on Cross-Border Drug Trafficking in Mizoram
Assam Rifles with Excise and Narcotics Department seize Heroin worth Rs 15 lakhs (Photo/Assam Rifles). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a major operation on Monday, Assam Rifles, in conjunction with the Excise and Narcotics Department, confiscated 22 grams of Heroin No. 4 valued at Rs 15.40 lakh in the Zote area of Champhai district, apprehending a woman suspect. Acting on precise intelligence, the heroin was discovered concealed within the suspect's clothing bag. Identified as 40-year-old Tlangmawii, she, along with the narcotics, has been entrusted to the Excise and Narcotics Department for subsequent legal proceedings.

In a separate mission targeting cross-border drug trafficking in Mizoram, Assam Rifles, aligned with the Police Department, intercepted 22.676 kg of Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 68.03 crore on the same day near the Balu Kai area in Zokhawthar. Following credible intelligence, troops from the Combined Operation Base (COB) in Zokhawthar orchestrated an ambush resulting in the seizure, according to a press release. During the operation, authorities spotted a suspect crossing the Tiau River with a brown sack. Upon being challenged, the suspect abandoned the illegal load and escaped towards Myanmar. The ensuing search uncovered the methamphetamine tablets.

These operations underscore the unwavering commitment of Assam Rifles and local entities to dismantle drug trafficking networks in border areas. The seized narcotics have been transferred to the Police Department in Zokhawthar, Champhai district, Mizoram, for further investigative and judicial processes, the release confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

