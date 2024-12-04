Major Drug Bust: 16 kg of Mephedrone Seized on Hyderabad-Mumbai Bus

In a significant drug bust, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials seized 16 kilograms of the psychotropic drug Mephedrone from a Hyderabad to Mumbai bus. The seizure took place after officials, acting on specific intelligence, conducted overnight surveillance and intercepted the passengers involved in the early hours of December 3.

A thorough search of the passengers' baggage led to the discovery of 16 kg of a white powdered substance, which preliminary tests identified as Mephedrone, a substance listed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. The operation did not end there; subsequent follow-up actions in Mumbai resulted in the arrest of three middlemen who were receivers of the contraband.

During these follow-up searches, officials also seized Rs 1.93 crore in cash, further linking the individuals to the drug trade. This operation led to the arrest of a total of five people, as authorities continue their crackdown on drug smuggling operations, reaffirming their commitment under the NDPS Act, 1985.

(With inputs from agencies.)