Left Menu

Major Drug Bust: 16 kg of Mephedrone Seized on Hyderabad-Mumbai Bus

A major drug bust occurred when DRI officials intercepted passengers smuggling 16 kg of Mephedrone on a Hyderabad to Mumbai bus. Surveillance led to the arrest of five individuals and the recovery of Rs 1.93 crore cash, underlining a significant crackdown on drug trafficking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 10:43 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 10:43 IST
Major Drug Bust: 16 kg of Mephedrone Seized on Hyderabad-Mumbai Bus
A photo of the drugs seized (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant drug bust, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials seized 16 kilograms of the psychotropic drug Mephedrone from a Hyderabad to Mumbai bus. The seizure took place after officials, acting on specific intelligence, conducted overnight surveillance and intercepted the passengers involved in the early hours of December 3.

A thorough search of the passengers' baggage led to the discovery of 16 kg of a white powdered substance, which preliminary tests identified as Mephedrone, a substance listed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. The operation did not end there; subsequent follow-up actions in Mumbai resulted in the arrest of three middlemen who were receivers of the contraband.

During these follow-up searches, officials also seized Rs 1.93 crore in cash, further linking the individuals to the drug trade. This operation led to the arrest of a total of five people, as authorities continue their crackdown on drug smuggling operations, reaffirming their commitment under the NDPS Act, 1985.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024