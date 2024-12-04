Left Menu

Aramco, Linde, and SLB Forge Major Agreement on Global CCS Hub

Saudi Arabian Oil Co., Aramco, Linde, and SLB have signed a shareholders' agreement for one of the largest carbon capture and storage (CCS) hubs globally. The first phase of construction is expected to be completed by 2027, with the capacity to capture 9 million metric tons of CO2 annually. Aramco will hold a 60% equity interest, while Linde and SLB each have 20%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 13:02 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 12:58 IST
Aramco, Linde, and SLB Forge Major Agreement on Global CCS Hub
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@Aramco)

In a bold move to tackle carbon emissions, Saudi Arabian Oil Co. (Aramco), alongside Linde and SLB, has inked a significant shareholders' agreement to develop one of the world's largest carbon capture and storage (CCS) hubs.

The ambitious project is slated for completion in 2027, with an impressive capacity to capture and store up to 9 million metric tons of CO2 annually.

Under the arrangement, Aramco will command the majority stake of 60%, with Linde and SLB sharing the remaining 40%. This strategic partnership marks a significant step forward in global efforts against climate change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024