Aramco, Linde, and SLB Forge Major Agreement on Global CCS Hub

In a bold move to tackle carbon emissions, Saudi Arabian Oil Co. (Aramco), alongside Linde and SLB, has inked a significant shareholders' agreement to develop one of the world's largest carbon capture and storage (CCS) hubs.

The ambitious project is slated for completion in 2027, with an impressive capacity to capture and store up to 9 million metric tons of CO2 annually.

Under the arrangement, Aramco will command the majority stake of 60%, with Linde and SLB sharing the remaining 40%. This strategic partnership marks a significant step forward in global efforts against climate change.

