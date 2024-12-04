Aramco, Linde, and SLB Forge Major Agreement on Global CCS Hub
Saudi Arabian Oil Co., Aramco, Linde, and SLB have signed a shareholders' agreement for one of the largest carbon capture and storage (CCS) hubs globally. The first phase of construction is expected to be completed by 2027, with the capacity to capture 9 million metric tons of CO2 annually. Aramco will hold a 60% equity interest, while Linde and SLB each have 20%.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 13:02 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 12:58 IST
In a bold move to tackle carbon emissions, Saudi Arabian Oil Co. (Aramco), alongside Linde and SLB, has inked a significant shareholders' agreement to develop one of the world's largest carbon capture and storage (CCS) hubs.
The ambitious project is slated for completion in 2027, with an impressive capacity to capture and store up to 9 million metric tons of CO2 annually.
Under the arrangement, Aramco will command the majority stake of 60%, with Linde and SLB sharing the remaining 40%. This strategic partnership marks a significant step forward in global efforts against climate change.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Aramco
- Linde
- SLB
- CCS
- carbon capture
- Saudi Arabia
- oil
- equity agreement
- CO2 reduction
- global initiative
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Abkhazia Turmoil: Leadership Resignation Amid Russian Business Expansions
Manipur Turmoil: MLAs Unite Against Rising Lawlessness
Political Turmoil in Manipur: Opposition Demands Leadership Action
Political Turmoil Over Katol Candidate and Attack on Ex-Minister: Accusations Fly
Urgent Call to Revive India's Soil: Minister Chouhan Stresses Sustainable Farming