ISRO and ESA Set to Launch Groundbreaking Proba-3 Mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is poised for a significant launch with the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)-C59, set to carry the European Space Agency's (ESA) Proba-3 mission into orbit from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. This mission marks another pioneering chapter in space navigation and scientific exploration.

The highly anticipated launch, scheduled for 4:08 pm today, represents a collaboration between ISRO and NewSpace India Limited (NSIL). The Proba-3 mission features satellites that will perform precision formation flying, demonstrating advanced technologies for space rendezvous and control, critical to future space exploration.

Proba-3, through its formation-flying capabilities, intends to create a 150-meter solar coronagraph, facilitating unprecedented studies of the Sun's corona. This scientific endeavor not only pushes the boundaries of space technology but also underscores the cooperative spirit driving global space research, as noted by ESA and confirmed by ISRO's strategic communications on their social media.

