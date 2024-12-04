Global Markets React Amid Political Turmoil in South Korea and France

Global stock markets faced mixed outcomes amidst political unrest in South Korea and France. In South Korea, President Yoon Suk Yeol briefly enacted martial law, leading to a 1.4% drop in the KOSPI index and fueling political uncertainty. The situation has notably affected Asia's financial markets.

In France, the political crisis deepened as lawmakers prepared to decide on a no-confidence vote aimed at Prime Minister Michel Barnier. The euro hovered near a two-year low, with investors keenly watching for the governmental upheaval's economic repercussions in the euro zone's second-largest economy.

Meanwhile, Wall Street anticipated gains despite the unrest, as investors awaited crucial insights about U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy direction. The situation brings into focus broader economic implications across global markets, amidst ongoing geopolitical, fiscal, and monetary policy challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)