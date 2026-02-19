India and France Forge Strategic Partnership in Defence and Innovation

French President Emmanuel Macron announced that 'Make in India' will be a central aspect of India's procurement of 114 Rafale fighter jets from France, signaling a robust bilateral partnership. He emphasized the unique global strategic alliance between the two countries while speaking at the AI Impact summit in Mumbai.

Macron highlighted the deepening cooperation in defence, innovation, and trade sectors, following talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The recent agreement elevates India and France's relationship to a special global strategic partnership, targeting enhanced collaboration beyond traditional defence ties.

The new Rafale procurement underlines India's significant defence expansion strategy, with a focus on indigenous production. France is also exploring increased submarine cooperation through Project 75, reflecting broader bilateral defence collaboration.