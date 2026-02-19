Left Menu

India and France Forge Strategic Partnership in Defence and Innovation

India has decided to purchase 114 Rafale fighter jets from France, emphasizing 'Make in India' as a central component. French President Macron highlighted the special global strategic partnership between the two nations, focusing on expanding cooperation in various sectors including defence and trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2026 21:35 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 21:35 IST
India and France Forge Strategic Partnership in Defence and Innovation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

French President Emmanuel Macron announced that 'Make in India' will be a central aspect of India's procurement of 114 Rafale fighter jets from France, signaling a robust bilateral partnership. He emphasized the unique global strategic alliance between the two countries while speaking at the AI Impact summit in Mumbai.

Macron highlighted the deepening cooperation in defence, innovation, and trade sectors, following talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The recent agreement elevates India and France's relationship to a special global strategic partnership, targeting enhanced collaboration beyond traditional defence ties.

The new Rafale procurement underlines India's significant defence expansion strategy, with a focus on indigenous production. France is also exploring increased submarine cooperation through Project 75, reflecting broader bilateral defence collaboration.

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: US and Iran On Brink Of Conflict

Escalating Tensions: US and Iran On Brink Of Conflict

 United Arab Emirates
2
Delhi Grapples with Traffic Restrictions Amidst India AI Impact Summit

Delhi Grapples with Traffic Restrictions Amidst India AI Impact Summit

 India
3
Washington Supreme Court Landmark Ruling: Amazon Must Face Sodium Nitrite Lawsuits

Washington Supreme Court Landmark Ruling: Amazon Must Face Sodium Nitrite La...

 Global
4
Biopharma Battle: BioNTech Sues Moderna Over COVID-19 Vaccine Patent

Biopharma Battle: BioNTech Sues Moderna Over COVID-19 Vaccine Patent

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026