Left Menu

Chhattisgarh's Crusade: Aiming for a Naxal-Free State by 2026

Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai reaffirms commitment to tackling Naxalism. Scheduled to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah for updates on progress and central schemes. CM confident in achieving a Naxal-free state by 2026, highlighting security forces' successes in recent operations, eliminating over 210 Naxalites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 20:01 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 20:01 IST
Chhattisgarh's Crusade: Aiming for a Naxal-Free State by 2026
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has once again underscored his administration's resolve to eradicate Naxalism, detailing the strides made by security forces under his tenure. He lauded the progress toward restoring peace, particularly in the Bastar region.

CM Sai is set to meet with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, to provide a comprehensive update on anti-Naxal operations. Shah is scheduled for a visit to Chhattisgarh on December 13 and 14.

The meeting will include discussions on the success of central schemes in the region. Emphasizing a joint effort between local and central governments, Sai highlighted recent achievements, including the elimination of over 210 Naxalites. He is confident in achieving a Naxal-free state by March 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024