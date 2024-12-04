Chhattisgarh's Crusade: Aiming for a Naxal-Free State by 2026

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has once again underscored his administration's resolve to eradicate Naxalism, detailing the strides made by security forces under his tenure. He lauded the progress toward restoring peace, particularly in the Bastar region.

CM Sai is set to meet with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, to provide a comprehensive update on anti-Naxal operations. Shah is scheduled for a visit to Chhattisgarh on December 13 and 14.

The meeting will include discussions on the success of central schemes in the region. Emphasizing a joint effort between local and central governments, Sai highlighted recent achievements, including the elimination of over 210 Naxalites. He is confident in achieving a Naxal-free state by March 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)