Omar Abdullah Champions Transparency in Kashmir Power Curtailment

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah stresses the importance of transparent power scheduling and minimizing distress cuts. He leads a review meeting focused on improving power supply efficiency and monitoring curtailment plans, aiming to build public trust in scheduled power cuts during peak winter.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has highlighted the need for transparency and minimal distress cuts in the power supply during winter.

During a review with the power development department, he emphasized reliable curtailment schedules to build public trust and launched initiatives for monitoring and execution.

The meeting reviewed ongoing projects and discussed strategies to reduce losses and improve financial efficiency in the power sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

