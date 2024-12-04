Naftogaz Appoints Interim CEO Amid Search for New Leader

Naftogaz has appointed Roman Chumak as the Acting Chief Executive Officer, stepping in while the company undertakes its search for a permanent leader.

Chumak, who also serves as the Chief Financial Officer of Naftogaz Group, takes on this interim role as the company aims to stabilize leadership.

Naftogaz has announced plans to conclude the selection process for a new CEO by the end of the first quarter of 2025, according to a Reuters report.

(With inputs from agencies.)