Justice Manmohan Joins Supreme Court: A New Era in Judicial Leadership

Justice Manmohan, formerly the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court, was appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court, increasing its strength to 32 judges. The decision, backed by the Supreme Court Collegium, recognizes the need for increased representation from the Delhi High Court at the apex level.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 11:33 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 11:33 IST
Justice Manmohan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant development at the highest echelons of Indian judiciary, Justice Manmohan, former Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, has ascended to the Supreme Court bench. Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna, administered the solemn oath, formally instating Justice Manmohan into his new role.

This appointment marks an important increase in the Supreme Court's operational capacity, bringing the number of judges to 32, against the sanctioned total of 34. The Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice Khanna and comprising Justices BR Gavai, Surya Kant, Hrishikesh Roy, and Abhay S Oka, proposed Justice Manmohan's elevation at their November 28 meeting.

The Collegium's decision highlights the underrepresentation from the Delhi High Court in the nation's apex judicial body. Justice Manmohan, widely respected for his legal acumen, has had an illustrious career, having practiced extensively in civil, criminal, and constitutional law. His induction continues his journey from being a senior advocate and later a judge at the Delhi High Court, adding a new chapter to his judicial service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

