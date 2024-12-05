Supreme Court Dismisses DMK Trust's Defamation Case Against Minister

The Supreme Court has dismissed a defamation case initiated by the DMK's Murasoli Trust against BJP leader L Murugan, who serves as the Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting. This decision overturns a prior order by the Madras High Court from September 5, 2023, which had advised against dismissing the proceedings against Murugan.

The ruling came following statements from Murugan's legal counsel, who asserted that the minister had no intention of defaming the Trust or damaging its reputation. Murugan had petitioned the apex court, challenging the earlier ruling given by the High Court. Last year, the Supreme Court had already intervened, putting the defamation proceedings on hold in the Chennai special court.

This case originated from a complaint filed by the Murasoli Trust against Murugan in a Chennai court, following his comments made at a press meet in December 2020.

(With inputs from agencies.)