Supreme Court Upholds Madras High Court Decision on Isha Foundation Construction

The Supreme Court has rejected interference with a Madras High Court order dismissing Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board notices against Isha Foundation, led by Jaggi Vasudev, for building without environmental clearance in Velliangiri mountains. No punitive actions will be taken, but environmental compliance is mandatory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2025 13:06 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 13:06 IST
Jaggi Vasudev
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has upheld a Madras High Court ruling against notices from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board directed at Jaggi Vasudev's Isha Foundation. The foundation faced allegations of constructing buildings in the Velliangiri mountains without acquiring prior environmental clearance.

In its decision, handed down by Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh, the apex court has ensured that no coercive measures will be undertaken against the Yoga and Meditation Centre built in the Coimbatore hills. This decision requires the center to adhere to existing environmental norms and follow pollution control board directives.

This ruling specifies that any expansion of the center will necessitate prior approval from the appropriate authorities. The judgment is firm that it should not set a precedent for other unauthorized constructions, being specific to the unique circumstances of this case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

