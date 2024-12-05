Left Menu

European Markets Rise Amid French Political Surprise

European stocks climbed near one-month highs despite political turbulence in France following the government's collapse. Investors showed resilience, and the STOXX 600 continued its uptrend. Major French banks gained, while President Macron prepared to address the nation and name a new prime minister.

European stocks reached close to one-month highs on Thursday, remarkably shrugging off political instability in France. This followed the expected toppling of Prime Minister Michel Barnier's government, an event that investors prepared for as routine.

Capital markets showed confidence with the pan-European STOXX 600 index rising 0.2% and France's CAC 40 gaining 0.3%, demonstrating investor optimism amid political wranglings. French banks were among those leading gains, witnessing increases between 1.7% and 2.8%.

In other market moves, German firm Aurubis saw a significant stock spike of 14% after a favorable dividend proposal, while both Safran and Shell experienced declines due to financial target adjustments and asset mergers, respectively.

