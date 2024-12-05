European Markets Rise Amid French Political Surprise

European stocks reached close to one-month highs on Thursday, remarkably shrugging off political instability in France. This followed the expected toppling of Prime Minister Michel Barnier's government, an event that investors prepared for as routine.

Capital markets showed confidence with the pan-European STOXX 600 index rising 0.2% and France's CAC 40 gaining 0.3%, demonstrating investor optimism amid political wranglings. French banks were among those leading gains, witnessing increases between 1.7% and 2.8%.

In other market moves, German firm Aurubis saw a significant stock spike of 14% after a favorable dividend proposal, while both Safran and Shell experienced declines due to financial target adjustments and asset mergers, respectively.

