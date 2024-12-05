European Markets Rise Amid French Political Surprise
European stocks climbed near one-month highs despite political turbulence in France following the government's collapse. Investors showed resilience, and the STOXX 600 continued its uptrend. Major French banks gained, while President Macron prepared to address the nation and name a new prime minister.
Capital markets showed confidence with the pan-European STOXX 600 index rising 0.2% and France's CAC 40 gaining 0.3%, demonstrating investor optimism amid political wranglings. French banks were among those leading gains, witnessing increases between 1.7% and 2.8%.
In other market moves, German firm Aurubis saw a significant stock spike of 14% after a favorable dividend proposal, while both Safran and Shell experienced declines due to financial target adjustments and asset mergers, respectively.
