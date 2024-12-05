Sensex Skyrockets Amid Anticipation of RBI Policy Review

The benchmark BSE Sensex experienced a significant rise by 809 points on Thursday, achieving gains for the fifth straight day. This rise comes amid expectations surrounding the Reserve Bank of India's upcoming policy review.

The Sensex, comprised of 30 shares, climbed by 1%, settling at 81,765.86 after climbing as high as 82,317.74 earlier in the day. The increase was partly fueled by robust buying in IT stocks and a rally in the US markets, with the NSE Nifty also up by 240.95 points, or 0.98%, to 24,708.40.

Major gainers among the Sensex pack included Tata Consultancy Services, Titan, and Infosys. Despite some profit-taking by investors, the market anticipation remains high, recognizing the influence of foreign institutional investors who purchased equities worth Rs 1,797.60 crore. All eyes are now on Friday's policy announcement by the RBI Monetary Policy Committee led by Governor Shaktikanta Das.

(With inputs from agencies.)