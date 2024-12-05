Left Menu

Cuba Battles Power Crisis: Electrical Grid Reconnected Amid Widespread Outages

Cuba reconnected its national electrical grid after a plant failure caused widespread blackouts. Power generation remains at 880 MW, far under the typical demand of 3,200 MW, indicating continued outages. Long-term grid issues and dwindling fuel imports exacerbate the crisis, leading to unrest and emigration.

Updated: 05-12-2024 17:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Cuba

Cuba announced it had reconnected its national electrical grid following a plant failure that plunged millions into darkness. The island continues to grapple with inadequate power generation, producing only 880 MW against a typical demand of 3,200 MW.

Despite restoring the grid, the National Electric Union indicated that a large portion of Cuba remains without electricity, with ongoing rolling blackouts. Years of infrastructure deterioration, exacerbated by fuel shortages and natural disasters, have pushed the grid to the brink of collapse.

The situation has triggered nationwide blackouts, sparking public unrest and prompting a mass exodus since 2020. The Cuban government attributes the crisis to the U.S. trade embargo, which hinders financial transactions and complicates fuel and parts procurement.



Latest News

