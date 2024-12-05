Revolutionizing Agriculture: SAVPL Partners with NFMF for Sustainable Manure Production

Sampurn Agri Ventures Pvt Ltd (SAVPL) has forged a strategic partnership with the farmer producer organization Northern Farmers Mega FPO (NFMF) to produce chemical-free manure from crop residue. The collaboration marks a pivotal step in promoting sustainable agriculture by harnessing crop residue for the production of fermented organic manure (FOM).

With over 12,000 farmers spanning more than 250 villages in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and neighboring states, NFMF is set to play a crucial role in this initiative. According to Sanjeev Nagpal, Managing Director of SAVPL, the partnership aims to address critical challenges such as air pollution from stubble burning, soil health degradation, and declining agricultural productivity while promoting climate resilience in the farm sector.

This initiative is particularly significant in Punjab, where 50 million tonnes of crop residue is produced each year, often contributing to environmental issues when burnt. By turning crop residue into organic manure, the project offers both environmental and economic benefits. According to Ajay Malik, Director of NFMF, this model not only reduces the need for chemical fertilizers but also improves the quality of agricultural produce, ultimately benefiting both farmers and consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)