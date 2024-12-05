Volkswagen Workers Ramp Up Strikes Amid Factory Closure Threats

Volkswagen workers are set to intensify their strike action on Monday, escalating a contentious standoff with management over layoffs and potential factory closures in Germany. The IG Metall union announced 'warning' strikes, lasting four hours, across nine sites, aimed at pressuring the company's ongoing negotiations over cost-cutting measures.

In the face of mounting tensions, Volkswagen's management stated they remain in discussions with workers to create sustainable solutions ensuring economic stability and job security. The crisis coincides with economic uncertainty and political shifts in Germany, putting additional strain on the region's automobile sector, which is also grappling with a lag in electric vehicle adoption.

CEO Oliver Blume defended the company's cost-cutting strategies as essential in today's fast-evolving market. Meanwhile, union representatives criticized the timing of layoff talks as management expressed holiday wishes. Further strike actions are anticipated if negotiations fail to yield an agreement, potentially leading to prolonged disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)