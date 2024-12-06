Left Menu

Growth in second half to be better than Apr-Sep, says RBI Governor

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-12-2024 13:55 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 13:55 IST
Growth in second half to be better than Apr-Sep, says RBI Governor
  • Country:
  • India

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday exuded confidence that growth in the second half of the fiscal year would be much better than the April-September period even as the central bank significantly trimmed growth projection for FY25 to 6.6 per cent.

The downward revision in growth forecast follows the second quarter GDP print of 5.4 per cent, the lowest in last seven quarters. It was also below 6.7 per cent growth recorded in the first quarter (April-June).

India recorded a growth of 6 per cent in the first half (April-September period) of the current fiscal.

RBI lowered its growth projection for the current financial year to 6.6 per cent from 7.2 per cent projected earlier.

Going forward, Das said, the second half looks better than the first half of current fiscal year.

The better projection for the second half is based on healthy kharif crop production, higher reservoir levels and better rabi sowing.

Besides, industrial activity is expected to normalise and recover from the lows of the previous quarter. Mining and electricity are also expected to normalise post the monsoon-related disruptions.

With regard to inflation, Das said, it has to be brought down in the interest of sustainable growth.

''The horse (inflation) has made a valiant effort to bolt out, our effort is to keep it on tight leash... there is no scope for knee-jerk reactions. We need more evidence before we take any action and the action has to be timely,'' he said in an interaction with media.

The Monetary Policy Committee remains committed to restoring the balance between the inflation and growth which got unsettled recently, he said, adding, RBI will use its various policy instruments to create the conditions for restoring the inflation growth balance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024