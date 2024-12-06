DIARY-Political and General News Events from December 6

For other diaries, please see:

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6 ALGIERS - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to undertake a state visit to the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria (To Dec. 7) NEW DELHI - Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck arrives in New Delhi for a two-day official visit (Final Day)

ANKARA - Japan's Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko will be in Turkey on a goodwill visit to mark 100 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries (To Dec. 7). VALLETTA - Malta hosts OSCE Ministerial meeting that will be attended by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. (Final Day). BAGHDAD - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi visits Baghdad to discuss recent developments in Syria with top Iraqi officials. COPENHAGEN - President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on state visit to Denmark (To Dec. 7)

VILNIUS - Polish President Andrzej Duda pays a working visit to Lithuania. MINSK - Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Minsk where he will take part in a meeting of the "supreme state council" of the "union state. ARUBA - Aruban Legislature Election. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 7 GHANA - Ghanaian Presidency Election.

GHANA – Ghanaian Parliament Election. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 8 BEIJING - Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son, who is also chairman of the Steering Committee for Vietnam-China Bilateral Cooperation, will visit China and co-chair the 16th Session of the steering committee in Beijing, China (To Dec. 11) KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia-Singapore leaders' retreat (To Dec. 9). MOSCOW - Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Russia. (To Dec. 10)

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, DECEMBER 9 TOKYO - Finland Prime Minister Petteri Orpo to visit Japan (To Dec. 12)

NAIROBI - IMF's deputy managing director Nigel Clarke to visit Kenya for talks with authorities (to Dec. 10) OSLO - President of Egypt Abd el-Fattah Sisi on a state visit to Norway (To Dec. 10). BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DECEMBER 10

** BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic visit eastern German town of Freiberg – 1240 GMT ** ABUJA - President of the Federal Republic of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier is set to visit Nigeria (To Dec. 12) BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council Meeting. AMSTERDAM - President of Portugal Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, will visit the Netherlands (To Dec. 11).

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 11

ROME - Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, meets with Spain's King Felipe and Queen Letizia in Rome's Villa Doria Pamphilj - 1200 GMT - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, DECEMBER 12 ** PRETORIA - South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa will host his Angolan counterpart Joao Lourenco on a state visit to discuss trade and investments – 0800 GMT BRUSSELS – EU Justice and Home Affairs Council (To Dec. 13).

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, DECEMBER 13 ROME - Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, meets with Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas, in Rome - 1600 GMT

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, DECEMBER 14

ROME - Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni meets with Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, in Rome – 1300 GMT. ROME - Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, meets with Argentina's President, Javier Milei, in Rome – 1400 GMT - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 15 CORSICA, France - Pope Francis will visit Corsica. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, DECEMBER 16 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DECEMBER 17

BRUSSELS – EU Environment Council. BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 18

BRUSSELS - EU-Western Balkans summit. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, DECEMBER 19

BRUSSELS – European Council (To Dec. 20). - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, DECEMBER 29

CHAD - Chadian National Assembly Election. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 1 TALLIN – 15th anniversary of adoption of the euro by Estonia. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JANUARY 2

PALM SPRINGS, Ca - 36th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival (to Jan. 13). - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JANUARY 4 BURMA - 77th anniversary of Burma's independence. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JANUARY 7 PHNOM PENH - The ruling Cambodian People's Party celebrates the 46th anniversary of the victory over the Khmer Rouge regime. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 8 LONDON - London Boat Show 2017 (to Jan. 12). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JANUARY 10 DETROIT - North American International Auto Show 2025 (to Jan. 20).

BRUSSELS - European Motor Show Brussels 2025 (to Jan. 19). - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JANUARY 11 WASHINGTON/MOSCOW – 14th Anniversary of U.S.-Russia civilian nuclear cooperation agreement.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JANUARY 12 HAITI - 15th Anniversary of Haiti's magnitude 7 earthquake that destroyed much of the Haitian capital. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JANUARY 14 TUNISIA – 15th Anniversary of ousting of President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali. ABU DHABI - World Future Energy Summit (WFES) 2025 (to Jan. 16).

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JANUARY 20 DAVOS, Switzerland - World Economic Forum 2025 Annual Meeting (to Jan 24). BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JANUARY 21 BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council Meeting. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JANUARY 24 LOME, Togo – World Day of the African Culture - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JANUARY 25 EGYPT – 14th Anniversary of beginning of Egyptian revolution, a series of mass popular protests leading to the resignation of President Hosni Mubarak. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JANUARY 26

BELARUS - Belarus holds presidential election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JANUARY 27 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council Meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JANUARY 28 BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council Meeting. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 3 WARSAW - EU trade ministers hold informal meeting in Warsaw (to Feb. 4)

