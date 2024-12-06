Left Menu

Mahindra to hike vehicle prices by up to 3 pc from January

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2024 18:28 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 18:28 IST
Mahindra to hike vehicle prices by up to 3 pc from January
  • Country:
  • India

Mahindra & Mahindra on Friday said it will hike prices of its SUVs and commercial vehicles by up to 3 per cent from January next year.

The adjustment is in response to the rising costs due to inflation and increased commodity prices, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) said in a statement.

The automaker has made efforts to absorb as much of these additional costs as possible however, a portion of this increase will need to be passed on to customers, it added.

The extent of the price increase across different SUVs and commercial vehicles will be upto 3 per cent, the auto major stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024