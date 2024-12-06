Mahindra to hike vehicle prices by up to 3 pc from January
- Country:
- India
Mahindra & Mahindra on Friday said it will hike prices of its SUVs and commercial vehicles by up to 3 per cent from January next year.
The adjustment is in response to the rising costs due to inflation and increased commodity prices, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) said in a statement.
The automaker has made efforts to absorb as much of these additional costs as possible however, a portion of this increase will need to be passed on to customers, it added.
The extent of the price increase across different SUVs and commercial vehicles will be upto 3 per cent, the auto major stated.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mahindra & Mahindra