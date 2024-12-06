Left Menu

Karnataka Energy Minister addresses power tariff revision speculations

Amid speculations about a potential power tariff revision, Karnataka Energy Minister K J George on Friday stated that all stakeholders would be consulted before a decision is made.The speculation followed a proposal from Bangalore Electricity Supply Company BESCOM, which reportedly suggested a power tariff hike to the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission KERC.Responding to queries, a senior official told PTI, Its still in the discussion stage, adding, nothing has been finalised yet. No official announcements have been made by the government, and everyone was part of the meeting, the official said.Speaking to reporters, Minister George said, It is a routine process.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-12-2024 19:28 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 19:28 IST
Karnataka Energy Minister addresses power tariff revision speculations
  • Country:
  • India

Amid speculations about a potential power tariff revision, Karnataka Energy Minister K J George on Friday stated that all stakeholders would be consulted before a decision is made.

The speculation followed a proposal from Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM), which reportedly suggested a power tariff hike to the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC).

Responding to queries, a senior official told PTI, ''It's still in the discussion stage,'' adding, ''nothing has been finalised yet.'' No official announcements have been made by the government, and everyone was part of the meeting, the official said.

Speaking to reporters, Minister George said, ''It is a routine process. Electricity Supply Companies (ESCOMs) submit a proposal to KERC. They will call all stakeholders, discuss, and finalise. Last time, it was Rs 2.50, but they did not implement such a hike. Anyway, we will see what KERC decides.'' He added, ''There was a pension fund when KEB (Karnataka Electricity Board) was operational, and arrears from that fund have accumulated. Additionally, there is a shortage of electricity, so we are purchasing power, which is why ESCOMs have proposed a small increase of 37 paise. Let's wait and see.'' George also responded to the opposition criticism, saying, ''Earlier, there were no guarantee schemes, yet they increased the tariff when power purchases were very expensive. Now, we have minimised costs.'' He further said, ''We have reduced rates, and everything we are doing benefits the public. For instance (monthly), electricity up to 200 units is free, so the common man will not be affected. The final decision will be made by KERC after consulting all stakeholders.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024