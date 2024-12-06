Punjab Police arrest 10 members of Pak-backed terror model; prevents possible grenade attacks

Amid the ongoing drive to make Punjab a safe and secure state, Commissionerate Police (CP), Amritsar, has successfully averted a possible grenade attack on a police establishment in the Batala area with the arrest of 10 individuals, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Friday. According to the police, the accused include four key operatives of a cross-border terror module allegedly run by Pakistan-based Harvinder Rinda and foreign-based operatives Happy Passian, Jeevan Fauji, and Jashanpreet Singh alias Lal.

The four arrested key operatives have been identified as Arjanpreet Singh of Awan Ramdas in Amritsar, Lovepreet Singh alias Love of Perhewal in Amritsar, Basant Singh, and Amanpreet Singh alias Aman, both residents of Baba Bakala Sahib in Amritsar. The six others, who provided logistical support, have been identified as Barinderpal Singh alias Mani and Rajbir Singh alias Raju, both residents of Katle in Amritsar; Vishvas Masih alias Bhabbo of Bhaganpura in Amritsar; Dilpreet Singh alias Manna, Harjot Kumar alias Mithu, and Joyal Masih alias Rohan alias Nony, all residents of Dera Baba Nanak in Batala, the police added. DGP Gaurav Yadav stated that police teams recovered three pistols--two 0.30 bore and one 0.32 bore--along with one hand grenade and one drone from the accused. Further investigations are underway to establish both forward and backward linkages in the case, he added.

Providing more details, CP Amritsar Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that acting on credible inputs about the module's activities, the Amritsar Commissionerate launched an intelligence-based operation, arresting all the accused from different locations, including the Ramdas area of Amritsar Rural, Batala, and Amritsar City. The recoveries were made from villages Khana Chamara in Dera Baba Nanak, Awaan in Ramdas, and the Vallah area of Amritsar City, he added. The CP further said that with the arrests of Basant Singh and Amanpreet Singh alias Aman, the Amritsar Commissionerate Police have also solved the case of an attack on a police officer's residence in Batala on November 28, 2024.

He added that police teams have identified another main operative of this module and are conducting a manhunt to apprehend him. A case has been registered under sections 111(1), 111(2), 111(3), 111(4), 249, and 253 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), sections 13, 16, 17, 18, 19, and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and sections 25(6) and 25(7) of the Arms Act at Police Station Cantonment, Amritsar. (ANI)

