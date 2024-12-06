Himachal Pradesh: Over 2000 people from tribal community attend long life prayers for Dalai Lama

Over 2000 people from Kinnaur, along with several Tibetans living in-exile attended a long life prayer offering ceremony for Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama The event organized by the tribal people of Kinnaur region was held at the main Buddhist temple, Tsuglagkhang here in the north Indian hill town Dharamshala.

Tibetan Buddhist monk Gyabong Rinpoche led the long life prayers. The Dalai Lama also gave a short teaching on this occasion. Representatives from Kinnaur lined up in the temple here with offerings to present to the Dalai Lama. Most of the people were wearing traditional dresses and ornaments as it was a special occasion for all of them.

The participants expressed their strong respect for Dalai Lama and his teachings. Thubten Diki, a Buddhist nun from Kinnaur told ANI, "People of Kinnaur have come here to offer long life prayers for the Dalai Lama. We consider him very important and he is a living Buddha for all of us."

Anshul Negi, a participant from Kunnaur said, "This is a big event for all of us and we are very eager to listen to the Dalai Lama. The event is organized by an organization of Kinnaur and they have brought us here for this long life prayer ceremony. More than two thousand people from Kinnaur have come here. We are feeling very blessed to be here today." Pooja Negi, a participant form Kinnaur said, "The long life prayers for the Dalai Lama have been organized by Kinnaur Buddhist Association and we are very fortunate to see him and receive his message of love, peace and compassion. I have been listening to his holiness from my childhood and I feel a lot of changes in my life due to his teachings. Basically his holiness the Dalai Lama teaches us to be a good human being and to lead a meaningful life." (ANI)

