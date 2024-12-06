"Nothing is well in Punjab": Bikram Singh Majithia on shots fired at Sukhbir Singh Badal

Two days after a man attempted to open fire at Sukhbir Singh Badal, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia condemned the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government and said that them not being able to provide security to their party leader is indicative of the poor law and order situation in the state. "If the AAP government cannot assure security there (Golden temple) this shows that nothing is well in the state. Is all is well here? No, all is in the well. The law and order is in bad condition in the state under AAP government," Majitha told ANI.

He compared the shots being fired at the Golden temple premises with Operation Bluestar. "In '84, at Darbar Saab complex bullets were fired, and now in '24 bullets were fired again. It is not just about an attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal...the sad part is that someone is doing penance, it was given to him by the gurus...so someone who comes in and tries to shoot the person doing seva, can you consider him a sardar? That person is a monster, that person is a traitor. I also think the spirit of Indira Gandhi is in him," the SAD leader said.

"Indira Gandhi did the mistake of firing bullets, and now Narain also did the same," he added. On December 4, an assassination attempt was made at Sukhbir Singh Badal at the Golden temple premises. Badal resumed his services on Thursday as he performed 'seva' at Takhat Sri Kesgarh Sahib in Anandpur Sahib amid high security.

Narain Singh Chaura, who attempted to shoot Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister has been sent to three-day police custody by an Amritsar court, police said on Thursday. DSP Rashpal Singh said that Chaura was presented before the court on Thursday and after hearing the arguments of both side, the court gave him three days of remand.

"We presented Narain Singh Chaura before the court and the judge gave 3 days remand. We had applied for more days, but after hearing the arguments of both the sides, 3 days remand has been given," Singh said. (ANI)

