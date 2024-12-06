Left Menu

Mizoram: Heroin and Yaba tablets worth Rs 8.57 crore seized in Champhai, three held

Assam Rifles along with the Excise and Narcotics department recovered Heroin No 4 and Yaba tablets worth Rs 8.57 crore and apprehended three individuals in the general area of Mualkawi under the Champhai district on Thursday, said Assam rifles.

Assam Police seize Heroin and Yaba tablets worth 8.57 crore (Photo/Assam Rifles). Image Credit: ANI
Assam Rifles along with the Excise and Narcotics department recovered 244.500 grams of heroin and Yaba tablets worth Rs 8.57 crore, and apprehended three persons in the general area of Mualkawi under the Mizoram's Champhai district on Thursday, officials said. Based on a specific input, the operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and Excise and Narcotics department and recovered 244.500 grams of Heroin No. 4 and 2.288 kg of 'WY' Tablets.

The entire consignment along with the apprehended individuals has been handed over to the Excise and Narcotics dept, Champhai for further legal proceedings. The apprehended individuals were identified as Lalhruaitluanga (56), Lalromawia (44) and Lalruatmawia (42).

The ongoing smuggling of contraband items is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram and India. On December 3, Assam Police recovered and seized 1.20 lakh Yaba tablets worth Rs 36 crore and arrested one person in Cachar district, officials said.

Acting on credible intelligence, the Cachar district police conducted a special operation on Monday targeting the transportation of narcotics in the Salchapra area under the jurisdiction of Silchar police station. During the operation, two vehicles coming from a neighbouring state were intercepted. Numal Mahatta, Superintendent of Police, Cachar district, stated that the police team seized 1.20 lakh Yaba tablets concealed in the vehicles, with an estimated market value of Rs 36 crore. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

