ED seizes cash, jewellery worth Rs 4.16 crore during raids at multiple locations
The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) conducted raids across multiple locations in Delhi, NCR and Mumbai belonging to Shilpi Cable Technologies Limited (SCTL) and its promoters, seizing Rs 1.88 crore cash and jewellery valued at Rs 2.28 crore, the ED said in a statement on Friday.
- Country:
- India
The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) conducted raids across multiple locations in Delhi, NCR and Mumbai belonging to Shilpi Cable Technologies Limited (SCTL) and its promoters, seizing Rs 1.88 crore cash and jewellery valued at Rs 2.28 crore, the ED said in a statement on Friday.
As per the officials, the ED Delhi Zonal Office conducted search operations on December 4 at 18 locations in Delhi, NCR and Mumbai belonging to Shilpi Cable Technologies Limited (SCTL), the then Promoters and Directors Manish Goel, Vishal Goel and others.
During the search, unexplained cash amounting to Rs 1.88 crore, jewellery valued at Rs. 2.28 crore and various evidence related to assets and bank accounts held through several companies by the promoters were recovered and seized. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Man held from Akola in Baba Siddique murder case, number of arrests reach 26: Mumbai Crime Branch.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and sitting MLA Aaditya Thackeray leading in Worli assembly seat in Mumbai by 495 votes: Poll officials.
Shiv Sena (UBT) Makes Mark in Mumbai Amidst Tough Contest
No row over CM's post; leaders of Mahayuti parties will decide: Devendra Fadnavis to reporters in Mumbai after assembly poll results.
All sections of society supported BJP in Maharashtra assembly polls: Party's state unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule in Mumbai.