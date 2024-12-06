"Decided on how state can be given better direction": Jharkhand CM after cabinet meet

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday said that the newly formed cabinet has decided to take the state in a "better direction" in the coming times by preparing a framework to give a direction to the state. Talking to reporters after the cabinet meeting, Soren said, "The cabinet meeting is over and we have decided how the state can be given a better direction in the coming times. In this, we have made some 15 to 16 points. We will prepare a framework to give direction to the state."

The CM said that the newly inducted ministers will be reviewing their respective departments and also carry out various meetings in all the districts across the state. "All the ministers will start reviewing their respective departments... There will be a meeting of all the departments in all the districts," CM Soren added.

He also said that they are considering a review of the promotions of different employees of the departments while also making sure the respective departments get some "improvements." "There will also be a review of the promotion of people in all the departments and their problems will be resolved as soon as possible... We have given instructions to improve all the departments. We have ordered all the ministers to visit the district within 2 months... In the coming times, all the ministers will be engaged in making a roadmap," the CM said.

Earlier on December 5, a total of 11 MLAs took oath as Ministers in the JMM-led Mahagathbandhan government in the state, clearing the much-awaited cabinet expansion. Among the MLAs, that took oath as ministers, 6 belonged to Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), 4 belonged to Congress while RJD was also given a single ministerial post in Soren's cabinet.

JMM MLA Yogendra Prasad, JMM MLA Sudivya Kumar, JMM MLA Ramdas Soren, JMM MLA Hafizul Hasan, JMM MLA Deepak Birua and JMM MLA Chamra Linda were sworn in as ministers. Four Congress MLAs, including Shilpi Neha Tirkey, Irfan Ansari, Dipika Pandey Singh and Radha Krishana Kishore have been inducted in the cabinet of CM Soren.

RJD MLA Sanjay Prasad Yadav sworn in as minister in the JMM-led Mahagathbandhan government in the state. (ANI)

