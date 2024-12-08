UN General Assembly boosts global fight against illegal trade in cultural artifacts

The UN General Assembly on Friday adopted a resolution helping strengthen the fight against illicit trafficking of cultural property and facilitating the restitution of stolen artifacts to their countries of origin.

Backed by more than 140 nations and adopted without a vote, the resolution recognised that addressing the unlawful trade in such items is vital to preserve the identity and traditions of communities worldwide and enabling them to freely practice and safeguard priceless heritage.

It also acknowledged the devastating impact of illicit trafficking on cultural heritage in general, particularly in regions affected by conflicts, where looting and smuggling of artifacts often fund organized crime and terrorism.

Strengthen law enforcement

The resolution urged Member States to introduce effective national and international measures to prevent and combat illicit trafficking in cultural property, as well as offering special training for police, customs and border services.

Notably, it invited them to make trafficking in cultural property – including stealing from and looting of archaeological and other cultural sites – a serious crime.

It further urged all nations to establish, where they do not yet exist, specialised police units exclusively dedicated to the protection of cultural heritage to investigate cases of trafficking in cultural property.

Role of museums, action houses

Taking note of the importance of engagement with museums, auction houses, art dealers and collectors, and scientific organizations, it called for “proactive stances” to verify where cultural property has originated from in terms of sales or acquisitions.

This could include implementing rigorous vetting processes and comprehensive documentation practices while prioritising transparency and collaboration with international organizations and law enforcement institutions to prevent trafficking.

The resolution also highlighted the importance of the continued efforts on the part of the UN system, in particular UNESCO, to engage with art market professionals on ethical and legal considerations, as well as raising awareness of establishing provenance investigations, due diligence and return or restitution procedures.

The real-world fight continues

Within the UN system, the education, scientific and cultural agency, UNESCO, has been leading efforts in the global fight against illicit trade and trafficking of cultural heritage.

Measures include practical measures to enhance legal frameworks, improve enforcement capabilities and raise awareness among all stakeholders, as well as the development of a suite of resources to strengthen the implementation of the 1970 Convention on the Means of Prohibiting and Preventing the Illicit Import, Export, and Transfer of Ownership of Cultural Property.

Central to these efforts is the UNESCO Database of National Cultural Heritage Laws, which hosts over 3,100 laws from 189 countries, providing a vital resource for governments, law enforcement and cultural institutions.

UNESCO also issues web alerts to notify member states, INTERPOL, and other stakeholders about stolen cultural property, thus boosting cooperation.

Virtual museumIn an innovative move, UNESCO has announced it is developing a Virtual Museum of Stolen Cultural Objects, set to launch in 2025.

This groundbreaking project will feature three-dimensional (3D) models and high-quality images of stolen artifacts, accompanied by educational narratives and detailed histories.

Unlike traditional museums, its goal is to “empty its collections” as artifacts are recovered and returned to their rightful owners.

