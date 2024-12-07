Left Menu

Punjab Police dismentles cross-border terror module, arrests 10 people

In a major operation, the Amritsar Commissionerate Police took apart a cross-border terror module linked to Pakistan-based operatives by arresting 10 people, including four main operatives and six involved in providing logistic assistance, officials said on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 07-12-2024 09:51 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 09:51 IST
Seized items by Punjab Police (Photo Credit: X/@DGPPunjabPolice). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major operation, the Amritsar Commissionerate Police took apart a cross-border terror module linked to Pakistan-based operatives by arresting 10 people, including four main operatives and six involved in providing logistic assistance, officials said on Friday. According to the police, the terror module, operated by Harvinder Rinda and his foreign-based associates Happy Passian and Jeevan Fauji, was planning an attack on a police establishment in Punjab's Batala.

"In a major breakthrough, Commissionerate Police Amritsar has successfully dismantled a cross-border terror module operated by Pak-based Harvinder Rinda and foreign-based Happy Passian, Jeevan Fauji and others by arresting 10 persons, including 4 main operatives and 6 involved in providing logistic assistance. The module was responsible for an attack on a police officer's residence in Batala and was plotting a larger assault on a police establishment in that area," Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav posted on X. The terror module was responsible for an attack on the residence of a police officer in Batala, officials said, adding that one hand grenade, three pistols and a Chinese drone suspected of cross-border use were recovered from the accused.

"Recovery: 1 hand grenade, 3 pistols, and a Chinese drone suspected of cross-border use. This operation underscores Punjab Police's unwavering resolve to combat terrorism and organized crime and ensure the safety of its citizens. Investigations are ongoing to uncover further links and neutralize threats to peace and harmony," DGP Yadav said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

