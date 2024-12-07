Left Menu

Indian Army honours Manipuri boy for winning President's bronze medal at NDA

The Indian Army has honoured Cadet Jodha Thongjaomayum in Imphal for winning the President's Bronze Medal at the 147th course passing out parade of the National Defence Academy (NDA) on November 30, 2024.

Indian Army honours Manipuri boy for winning President's bronze medal at NDA
Indian army honours Cadet Jodha Thongjaomayum. (Photo: Ministry of Defence). Image Credit: ANI
The Indian Army has honoured Cadet Jodha Thongjaomayum in Imphal for winning the President's Bronze Medal at the 147th course passing out parade of the National Defence Academy (NDA) on November 30, 2024. "The Indian Army felicitated Cadet Jodha Thongjaomayum at Imphal for winning the prestigious President's Bronze Medal during the passing out parade of 147th course of National Defence Academy (NDA) on 30th Nov 2024 at Khadakwasla, Pune," as per an official release.

"Army felicitated the cadet in presence of his proud parents," the release read. Cadet Thongjaomayum is from Khurai Thoudam Leikai, Lamlong Bazar, Imphal East district of Manipur. He attended Sainik School, Imphal from 2014 to 2016 and later joined the illustrious Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC), Dehradun in 2017.

Thongjaomayum completed his studies from RIMC in the year 2021 and thereafter joined NDA as part of the 147th course in January 2022 where he underwent 3-years of rigorous military training. Earlier on Tuesday, Spear Corps of the Indian Army presented a state-of-the-art Wushu Sanda Arena to the Bishnupur District Wushu Association at Nachou village in Manipur.

The newly presented Wushu Sanda Arena is designed as per international standards and equipped to provide the region's budding Wushu artists with a platform to train and compete effectively. Wushu, a traditional martial art, has gained significant popularity in India, particularly in Manipur, known for producing talented athletes in various sports.

Earlier the Indian Army, in collaboration with District Medical Authorities, organised medical camps in villages under Bishnupur and Churachandpur district on November 29 and 30, according to a spokesperson from the Ministry of Defence. The camps, conducted in partnership with district hospitals, featured a dedicated team comprising Army doctors, lady doctors, a gynaecologist, and blood testing facilities. Attendees received detailed health check-ups and essential medications. (ANI)

