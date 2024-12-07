"Central govt not in mood to talk," says farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher

As the 'Delhi Chalo' protest was called off on Friday after several farmers were reportedly injured in tear gas shelling by police, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher expressed his disappointment, stating that the central government is unwilling to engage in talks with the farmers. Emphasising the lack of "positive initiative" from the central government to resolve farmers' demands, Pandher informed that 20 farmers were injured in tear gas shelling by police at the Sambhu border to halt their 'Delhi Chalo' march.

Speaking with ANI, Pandher said, "The central government is not in the mood to talk to the farmers. We can't see any positive initiative to peacefully solve the issue from their side." "20 farmers have been injured. 14 farmers have gone to Hospital, 2 were seriously injured, and one was referred to Patiala. This is the condition here," he added.

Pandher mentioned that the farmers are not happy with the NDA or INDIA bloc government and do not support the AAP government in Punjab either. Referring to the rights of corporations and industries to set prices for their produce, Pandher highlighted the conditions of farmers and labourers in the country.

"The condition of Indian farmer and Labourers. In Punjab, they say we sell crops in MSP but that's not true. We want the right price for what we are producing, at least we should get the minimum price. Corporate, Industries have the right to set the price for their produce but labourers don't get employment and farmers don't get price for their produce," Pandher said. After the farmer called off the 'Delhi Chalo' march on Friday, Pandher announced that a group of 101 farmers will march towards Delhi on December 8 at 12 noon if the Union Government does not engage in talks with them by Saturday.

Pandher, speaking at the Shambhu border, said they would wait until tomorrow for discussions with the government. "We will wait till tomorrow for talks with the government, otherwise, a 'Jatha' of 101 farmers will march towards Delhi on 8 December at 12 noon," the farmer leader said. He added, "I think the Prime Minister is not even listening to the Vice President. If the round of talks had started, a happy solution to this movement could have been found...The government is not ready for talks...For us, the ruling party and the opposition are the same; they all do politics."

The protest aims to press for several demands, including compensation and a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP). (ANI)

